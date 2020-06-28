Interview

Ensiferum Bassist Sami Hinkka Discusses Upcoming Album, "Thalassic"

Folk metal has come a long way since it was pioneered by Skyclad and Cruachan. Other sub genres such as thrash, death and black metal have found their way, almost seamlessly, into the field. Nowadays much of the attention of folk metal seems focused on countries such as Finland, Norway and Germany and one such band who helped lead Finland to become leaders of folk metal was born in 1995 was Helsinki's own, Ensiferum.

Four years after forming, the band were signed to Spinefarm Records and have since released seven albums, with a new opus, "Thalassic," set to be released next month through Metal Blade Records. To find out more about the album, I caught up with bassist Sami Hinkka, who revealed all about the record, as well as the effect the global pandemic has had on the group and much more. You can listen to the interview in full below.