Volturyon Premiere New Song "Rancid Messiah" From Upcoming New Album "Xenogenesis"
Sweden's Volturyon premiere a new song by the name of "Rancid Messiah", taken from their upcoming new album "Xenogenesis", which will be released by ViciSolum Records on July 24th.
Check out now "Rancid Messiah" below.
