Angel Morgue Premiere New Song "Cosmic Torment" From Upcoming New Album "In the Morgue of Angels"

posted Jun 28, 2020 at 4:18 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

New Hampshire death metal quintet Angel Morgue premiere a new song titled "Cosmic Torment", taken from their upcoming new album "In the Morgue of Angels", which Redefining Darkness Records will be releasing on August 7th.

Check out now "Cosmic Torment" below.

