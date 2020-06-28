Angel Morgue Premiere New Song "Cosmic Torment" From Upcoming New Album "In the Morgue of Angels"
New Hampshire death metal quintet Angel Morgue premiere a new song titled "Cosmic Torment", taken from their upcoming new album "In the Morgue of Angels", which Redefining Darkness Records will be releasing on August 7th.
Check out now "Cosmic Torment" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Buried Realm Premiere New Single
- Next Article:
Volturyon Premiere New Song "Rancid Messiah"
0 Comments on "Angel Morgue Premiere New Song 'Cosmic Torment'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.