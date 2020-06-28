Buried Realm Premiere New Song "The Wonder and Terror of Fortune" From Upcoming New Album "Embodiment of the Divine"

Band Photo: Soilwork (?)

Colorado-based melodic death metal project Buried Realm premiere a new song entitled "The Wonder and Terror of Fortune", taken from their upcoming new album "Embodiment of the Divine", which will be released on July 24th.

Check out now "The Wonder and Terror of Fortune" below.





The new outing includes the below guest performances:

Andy Gillion (Mors Principium Est) on (Overlord & Scales of Queen Dragon)

Benjamin Ellis (Scar Symmetry) on (Master Psychosis & Embodiment of the Divine)

Bob Katsionis (ex-Firewind) on (Silver Tongue)

Dean Arnold (Operus, ex-Vital Remains) on (The Burning Remnants & Silver Tongue)

Lee McKinney (Born of Osiris) on (Infinite Mutation)

Peter Wichers (ex-Soilwork) on (In the Shallow Light & Embodiment of the Divine)

Rafael Trujillo (ex-Obscura) on (The Wonder and Terror of Fortune)

Ryan Strain (Chaos For The Masses) on (Master Psychosis, In the Shallow Light, Infinite Mutation, The Wonder and Terror of Fortune)

Explains mastermind Josh Dummer the significance of the song:

“The album closer… Over the years, music has been a very important part of my life. It’s always been there for me in any situation, it became a lifestyle and many opportunities have come from it. For that I am grateful. With that comes the unfortunate part of losing sight of friendships, relationships, other opportunities, etc. These lyrics are about the interesting blend of excitement and sorrow that music brings to me, and the constant reminder of how I’ve had to choose what‘s most important at the time.”