Devin Townsend To Host Online Production And Mixing Masterclass
Canadian metal musician Devin Townsend has announced that he will be hosting an online masterclass, in which he will teach his approach to production and mixing. It will take place on July 1st at 11:00am PST / 2:00pm EST / 8:00pm CET and will also feature a Q&A with Townsend.
