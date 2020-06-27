Ingested Premiere New Track “No Half Measures”

Ingested premiere a new single by the name of “No Half Measures“, which you can stream below. It’s taken from their impending new outing, “Where Only Gods May Tread“. Unique Leader have an August 14th release date slated for that record, which will feature guest spots from Crowbar singer/guitarist Kirk Windstein, The Acacia Strain vocalist Vincent Bennett and Kublai Khan frontman Matt Honeycutt.