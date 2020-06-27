Ingested Premiere New Track “No Half Measures”
Ingested premiere a new single by the name of “No Half Measures“, which you can stream below. It’s taken from their impending new outing, “Where Only Gods May Tread“. Unique Leader have an August 14th release date slated for that record, which will feature guest spots from Crowbar singer/guitarist Kirk Windstein, The Acacia Strain vocalist Vincent Bennett and Kublai Khan frontman Matt Honeycutt.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Umbra Vitae (Converge, Etc.) Premiere Music Video
- Next Article:
Devin Townsend To Host Production Masterclass
0 Comments on "Ingested Premiere New Single “No Half Measures”"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.