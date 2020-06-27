Umbra Vitae (Converge, Hatebreed, The Red Chord, Etc.) Premiere New Music Video For “Ethereal Emptiness”

Band Photo: Hatebreed (?)

Umbra Vitae, featuring members of Converge, The Red Chord, Twitching Tongues etc., premiere a music video for their song “Ethereal Emptiness“. The track is taken from the band’s debut album “Shadow Of Life“, which was released this past May.

Comments singer Jacob Bannon of the track:

“‘Ethereal Emptiness‘ is about the ferocity of negativity and the complexities that life can sometimes bring. Often it can feel like the fabric of rational being is under attack. When I am faced with that adversity, rather than retreat into an archaic belief system, I regroup and recenter with the intent to find clarity and calm. I attempt to embrace what is rather than what could be. We should cherish that emptiness even though it can be intimidating. It is a true beginning and it’s up to each one of us what we do with it…”