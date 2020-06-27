Megadeth’s Kiko Loureiro Joins Forces w/ Marty Friedman On New Track “Imminent Threat”

Band Photo: Megadeth (?)

Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro has joined forces with ex-Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman on a new song named “Imminent Threat“. That track is taken from Loureiro‘s fifth studio album “Open Source“, which will land in stores on July 10th.





Explains Loureiro:

“For the last five years, I’ve always been compared to Marty Friedman, and Marty Friedman is a great musician — not only a great guitar player but an amazing musician. And I’m a big fan of his solo work and Cacophony and, of course, other Megadeth years, and I had a chance to meet him two times and have great conversations about music and about life with him. I have some guest musicians, guest guitarists on my new album, and guess what? Marty Friedman is one of them. I’m so happy to have Marty Friedman. He did, of course, an amazing solo on one of my songs. So, thank you, Marty.”