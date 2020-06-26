Ages Posts New Lyric Video "Burn Them" Online

Today the melodic black metallers Ages return with the single "Burn Them" from their new album "Uncrown" set to be released on August 21, 2020 on Black Lodge Records.

Formed during the harsh Swedish winter of 2011, Ages released their critically acclaimed debut “The Malefic Miasma” in 2015. Biding their time to craft something really unique, the five year long wait is finally over and their sophomore effort "Uncrown" sees the light of day. Composed and created solely in the band‘s own studio, "Uncrown" is a meticulously crafted album. With outstanding melodies, atmosphere and every bandmember‘s unique performance as well as outstanding artwork from renowned artist Chris Cold, these nine epistles embrace the legacy of the 90‘s and bring the Swedish black metal-sound to a whole new level.

"Uncrown" tracklisting:

1. Burn Them

2. Illicit State

3. Herolds of Enslavement

4. A Hollow Tomb

5. Dominions

6. Undivine

7. Uncrown

8. The Death of Kings of Old

9. Pyres