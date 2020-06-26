Stryper Reveals New Album Even The Devil Believes" Details; Posts New Lyric Video "Blood From Above" Online

Once again proving their lasting durability, iconic rock band Stryper return with their 13th studio album, "Even the Devil Believes," via Frontiers Music Srl. Filled with the band’s signature riffs, harmony-laden melodies and positive themes, the eleven song project is Stryper’s first studio album with Perry Richardson (Firehouse) on bass and backing vocals. The album is scheduled to be released through Frontiers on September 4th.

"We’re incredibly happy to write a new chapter in the book of Stryper," says vocalist and guitarist Michael Sweet, who has served as the band’s primary songwriter since its inception in 1983. "This album was recorded during the pandemic, and I believe the message pertains to the times we are living in so perfectly. It’s a recording of hope and inspiration and a light in the darkest of times."

Sweet, who also produced the new album, revealed that the band members delivered focused determination, a collaborative spirit and spot-on execution for the new record. The result is a collection of remarkable songs that will leave a strong impact on listeners. "It has an energy unlike any other album we’ve done,” he asserts. “We even pulled a song from the past that has never been heard or released, and by doing so we brought a little bit of 1989 back into the mix."

Tracklisting:

1. Blood From Above

2. Make Love Great Again

3. Let Him In

4. Do Unto Others

5. Even The Devil Believes

6. How To Fly

7. Divider

8. This I Pray

9. Invitation Only

10. For God & Rock 'N' Roll

11. Middle Finger Messiah