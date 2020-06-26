"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Brujeria Releases New Single And Music Video, "COVID-666"

posted Jun 26, 2020 at 2:24 PM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

Extreme metallers Brujeria are proud to release their new "COVID-666" digital single via Nuclear Blast Records. In celebration, the band offer fans the release of the quarantine themed music video for their title track "COVID-666," which was directed by Juan Brujo, below.

The band comments: "The Coronavirus is the Devil’s plague sent to purge humanity of all kinds! Leaving survivors to suffer with no jobs, no money and forces a social media lifestyle on the entire world! On the bright side of it all... now I can go out shopping without scaring everyone to death! Jajajaja."

The production and mixing for the single, including the artwork was handled by Juan Brujo.

Below is COVID-666 digital single track list:
1. COVID-666
2. Cocaina

