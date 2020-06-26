Brujeria Releases New Single And Music Video, "COVID-666"
Extreme metallers Brujeria are proud to release their new "COVID-666" digital single via Nuclear Blast Records. In celebration, the band offer fans the release of the quarantine themed music video for their title track "COVID-666," which was directed by Juan Brujo, below.
The band comments: "The Coronavirus is the Devil’s plague sent to purge humanity of all kinds! Leaving survivors to suffer with no jobs, no money and forces a social media lifestyle on the entire world! On the bright side of it all... now I can go out shopping without scaring everyone to death! Jajajaja."
The production and mixing for the single, including the artwork was handled by Juan Brujo.
Below is COVID-666 digital single track list:
1. COVID-666
2. Cocaina
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Venom Prison Re-Record Songs For New Album
- Next Article:
Stryper Reveals New Album Details
0 Comments on "Brujeria Releases New Single, 'COVID-666'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.