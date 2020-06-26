Doro Posts "Brickwall" Music Video Online

One and a half years after the release of her extremely successful double album "Forever Warriors, Forever United," metal queen Doro Pesch has already started working on material for a new album. "Since February, I've been back in the studio in the USA. There are some pretty awesome things happening in these writing sessions," Doro reveals.

One of these new, special songs is no longer a secret -"Brickwall" has been released digitally today, and will be released on vinyl on July 31st 2020.

Watch the new video for "Brickwall" below.

"Brickwall is a harbinger for the upcoming album that will be released in 2021", DORO explains. "I want to give my fans a taste of what it's going to be like – and the song also fits quite well with these dark times.“

"The lyrics are about unbreakable, unconditional love for a person in deep trouble. Even though it isn't always easy to deal with that person, you still do everything to support them and get through the dark times side by side – even if you literally have to tear down walls."

"Brickwall" was recorded in Hamburg together with Andreas Bruhn (Ex-The Sisters Of Mercy) and will also be available as coloured 7“ vinyl in gold and silver limited to 300 copies each.

"The b-side features a great live version of Soldier Of Metal", Doro promises. "The song was recorded during our recent Forever Warriors tour in winter, where the song was celebrated by the fans every single evening. It's supposed to help fans remember the feeling of a live show and raise anticipation for the next tour, that can hopefully start this autumn."