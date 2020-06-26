Acherontas Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "Psychic Death 'The Shattering Of Perceptions'"

Acherontas premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new album "Psychic Death 'The Shattering Of Perceptions'", which will be out in stores later today via Agonia Records.

Check out now "Psychic Death 'The Shattering Of Perceptions'" in its entirety below.