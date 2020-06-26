Exclusive

Cancer (Australia) Premiere New Song "The Depths IV: Summit's Delusion" From Upcoming New Album "Opioid"

Cancer (Australia) announce their new take on depressive black metal with their upcoming album ‘Opioid’ due out on August 14th, 2020. Today the band release their lyric video for "The Depths IV: Summit's Delusion" streaming for you below.

The forthcoming record is the follow-up to the band’s 2016 debut EP ‘Terminal’ and 2018 full length ‘Into The Heartless Silence’. It is set to be released 14 August, 2020 on all available streaming services and through Bandcamp for digital or physical digipak CD purchase.

The album marks the band’s first self-mixed, self-mastered and self-released title; having chosen to part ways from producers and their previous record label Throats Productions, and take full control over the record to better serve the loyal fanbase they have accumulated since the band’s inception.

‘Opioid’ was written and recorded by Cancer (Australia) in late 2019, after its members, who collectively were a part of former Australian Black Metal outfit Deadspace, toured Europe in March 2019 supporting Psychonaut 4 and Vanhelga. In August 2019, Deadspace then released another album called ‘The Grand Disillusionment’. Following the Deadspace tour and album release, Cancer (Australia) members, John Pescod (vocals and production), Dan Jackson (guitars, bass and arrangements) and Chris Gebauer (drums), mutually agreed to take different paths musically. John and Dan continued Cancer (Australia) and writing ‘Opioid’ as a two-piece, while Chris as founder of Deadspace released a final album separately before disbanding the group to focus on separate musical endeavours.

Now a two-piece line up with new dynamics, ‘Opioid’ represents a sonic and thematic shift in Cancer (Australia)’s take on depressive black metal; compared to atmospheric self-loathing of ‘Terminal’ and lo-fi visceral nature of ‘Into The Heartless Silence’.

Sonically, the shift takes inspiration from pre-‘loudness war’ musical production of the 70’s and 80’s, as well as soundscapes from various musical influences. Such influences include: 2nd wave black metal bands with atmospheric, progressive and DSBM elements such as Emperor, Dissection, Enslaved and Silencer; mid-90’s Swedish melodic death metal such as At The Gates, and an array of 21st century metal and post rock outfits John and Dan admire.

Thematically, ‘Opioid’ is an eight-track concept record based on 19th Century English Essayist, and pioneer of addiction literature, Thomas De Quincey. Tracks one and two, ‘The Eater’ and ‘The Dreamer’, briefly capture his life in the Victorian era of England, his reasons for living embodied in addiction, and foreshadow his dreams created through addiction that haunted his life consciously and subconsciously. Tracks three to eight form a six-part piece titled ‘The Depths’; each part detailing one of those many vivid dreams he burdened till death.

Few self-mixed, self-mastered and self-released black metal titles offer this combination of production, musical influences and themes. Cancer (Australia) is proud to offer this release to you, and looks forward to hearing your reception and what may follow.