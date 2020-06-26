Dkharmakhaoz Premiere New Song "Ascension" From Upcoming New Album "Proclamation ov the Black Suns"

Belarus based black metal unit Dkharmakhaoz premiere a new song entitled "Ascension", taken from their upcoming new album "Proclamation ov the Black Suns", which will be out in stores July 31st on Iron BoneHead Productions.

Check out now "Ascension" below.