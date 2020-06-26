Incantation Premiere New Track “Propitiation”
Incantation‘s eleventh studio album “Sect Of Vile Divinities” is scheduled for an August 21st release date by Relapse Records. Below you can stream the new single of that full-length, “Propitiation“.
