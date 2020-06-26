Venomous Concept (Napalm Death, Etc.) Premiere New Single “Lemonade”

Band Photo: Napalm Death (?)

Venomous Concept, the project featuring members of Napalm Death, Corrupt Moral Altar and Brutal Truth, will release their new full-length “Politics Vs The Erection” on August 28th via Season Of Mist. The supergroup premiere the song “Lemonade” as the first track from the release below.