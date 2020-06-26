Sick Of It All Premiere New Music Video For “Bull’s Anthem”

Sick Of It All premiered a new music video for their song “Bull’s Anthem“. The track is off of their latest album, “Wake The Sleeping Dragon!“, which saw a release in November 2018.

Say the group of the video:

“Getting all our fans and friends involved in the making of this video for ‘Bull’s Anthem‘ was an absolute blast. We had so much fun going through all the submissions, piecing it together, and being able to bring some much needed laughter into all of our lives during these crazy times.

It’s amazing to see so many people united via our music, from all over the world, and joining us in spreading a good responsible message. We want to thank Tim from Rise Against, Chuck from Hot Water Music and the hundreds of participants, for making this happen, and we want to thank you for watching and sharing this video.

It’s US vs Them and the time for revolution has come! Support, love and take care of each other.”