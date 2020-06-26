Whitechapel Premiere New Animated Music Video For “Doom Woods”
Whitechapel premiere a new animated music video for “Doom Woods” taken from their latest release “The Valley“.
The band’s guitarist Alex Wade said of that:
“We are excited to release the animated video for ‘Doom Woods‘ off our 2019 release ‘The Valley‘. While we have some time off from touring, we thought it would be a great time to give a visual representation to the closing track from the album. We were blown away with what the design team was able to create and we hope you enjoy it as much as we did. It really gives the track a new depth.”
