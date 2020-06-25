Necrot Premiere New Track “Asleep Forever” From Upcoming New Album "Mortal"

Necrot premiered a new single titled “Asleep Forever“. It’s taken from their impending new album “Mortal“, which Tankcrimes will release on August 28th, 2020.

Comments bassist/vocalist Luca Indrio of this new song:

“‘Asleep Forever‘ talks about knowing that you’re going to die and about discovering and embracing that state of consciousness to find relief. In death, you will finally be allowed to leave behind all that made you suffer and all that tormented you. Everything will be just and equal at the end when we’ll be asleep forever. It’s one of our heaviest and most melodic songs so far and I’m very curious to see how our fans will receive it. It’s one of my favorites.”