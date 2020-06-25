Full Of Hell Premiere New Single “Language Of Molting Cherubs”

Full Of Hell premiere a new track entitled “Language Of Molting Cherubs” through the annual ‘Adult Swim Singles‘ series. You can stream the song via adultswim.com below.







Comments the group’s vocalist Dylan Walker of the track via Instagram:

"Right before the quarantine (not long after the robbery) Full Of Hell made our way into the studio to record a few a things. This adultswim single was one of them. Swipe to see my bandmates doing their thing: “Pushing forward into 2020, the band aligns with Adult Swim to present "Language of Molting Cherubs", the first recorded material since Weeping Choir and the final salvaged wreckage of the world in which Trumpeting Ecstasy/Weeping Choir reside. Blurring the line between grindcore, harsh noise and abrasively avante garde free jazz saxophone squelching, Language of Molting Cherubs is the final death gasp of a broken human being at the end of their rope, on the border between worlds."