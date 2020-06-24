Dead Sun Premiere Title Track To Upcoming New Album "A/B"
Chicago slowcore/doomgaze band Dead Sun premiere the title track to their upcoming new album "A/B", which will be released on August 21 by Flesh and Bone Records.
Check out now "A/B" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Human Impact (Ex-Unsane) Premiere New Single
- Next Article:
From Hell Premiere New Music Video For "The Witch"
0 Comments on "Dead Sun Premiere Title Track To Upcoming New CD"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.