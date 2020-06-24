Human Impact (Ex-Unsane) Premiere New Single & Music Video “Transist”
Human Impact (ex-Unsane) premiere their new single and music video “Transist”. You can check out the track below. Human Impact‘s self-titled debut album was released this past March.
