Expander Premiere New Song "Hyper-Flesh Aedificium" From Upcoming New Album "Neuropunk Boostergang"
Cybernetic thrash punk band Expander premiere a new song titled "Hyper-Flesh Aedificium", taken from their upcoming new album "Neuropunk Boostergang". The album was recorded by Kurt Ballou (High on Fire, Converge, Old Man Gloom) , mastered by Joel Grind (Toxic Holocaust) and will be out in stores August 21st via Profound Lore Records.
Check out now "Hyper-Flesh Aedificium" below.
