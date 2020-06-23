Expander Premiere New Song "Hyper-Flesh Aedificium" From Upcoming New Album "Neuropunk Boostergang"

Cybernetic thrash punk band Expander premiere a new song titled "Hyper-Flesh Aedificium", taken from their upcoming new album "Neuropunk Boostergang". The album was recorded by Kurt Ballou (High on Fire, Converge, Old Man Gloom) , mastered by Joel Grind (Toxic Holocaust) and will be out in stores August 21st via Profound Lore Records.

Check out now "Hyper-Flesh Aedificium" below.