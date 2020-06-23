Skeleton Premiere New Song "The Sword" From Upcoming Self-Titled Debut Album
Austin-based thrash outfit Skeleton premiere a new track named "The Sword", taken from their impending self-titled debut album, which will be out in stores July 10th via 20 Buck Spin.
Check out now "The Sword" below.
