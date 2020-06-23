Oneiric Celephaïs Premiere New Track "From Beyond" From Forthcoming Debut EP "The Obscure Sibyl"
Italy's technical melodic death metal band Oneiric Celephaïs premiere a new single titled "From Beyond", taken from their forthcoming debut EP "The Obscure Sibyl". That 25-minute release will be out in stores August 7th through Gore House Productions.
Check out now "From Beyond" below.
Explain the band:
“The EP plunges the roots into the nethermost recesses of emotions. The listener will be guided by the Sibyl in a journey through visions and illusions to the uttermost fall of men. We’re satisfied with the result that we’re sure you all will enjoy.”
