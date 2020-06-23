Saber Premiere Title Track To Upcoming Debut 7'' "Strike of the Witch"
Los Angeles’ heavy metal outfit Saber premiere the title track to their new debut 7-inch "Strike of the Witch", out in stores via Church Recordings.
Check out now "Strike of the Witch" below.
