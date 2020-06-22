Dunwich Premiere New Song & Music Video "Through the Dense Woods" From Upcoming New Album "Tail-Tied Hearts"
Russia's black metal band Dunwich premiere a new song and music video called "Through the Dense Woods", taken from their upcoming new album "Tail-Tied Hearts". The new outing will be released by Caligari Records on August 21st.
Check out now "Through the Dense Woods" below.
