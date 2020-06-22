Hellripper Premiere New Track "Spectres of the Blood Moon Sabbath" From Upcoming New Album "The Affair of the Poisons"
Hellripper premiere a new single titled "Spectres of the Blood Moon Sabbath", taken from their upcoming new album "The Affair of the Poisons". The new record is set for release by Peaceville Records on October 9th.
Check out now "Spectres of the Blood Moon Sabbath" below.
