Malicious Premiere New Song "Hideous Transformations" From Upcoming New Album "Deranged Hexes"
Finland's Malicious are about to unleash their debut album titled "Deranged Hexes" through Invictus Productions in September 2020. You can stream a first single by the name of "Hideous Transformations" from it below:
