Anthrax Drummer Charlie Benante Is 'Tired' Of Not Being Credited As Pioneer Of 'Blast Beat'
Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante says that he is "tired" of not being acknowledged as a pioneer of the "blast beat". Benante argued his role in developing the blast beat during an interview with Drumtalk, which has just been uploaded to YouTube.
Says Benante in the video below: "There's this style of beat called 'blast beat,' and I will say that the first time ever that type of beat was recorded and played on a record was on this S.O.D. record that we did in 1985. And I'm tired of people not crediting that that was the first time."
