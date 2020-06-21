Cytotoxin Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "Lupus Aurora" From Upcoming New Album "Nuklearth"
German death metal band Cytotoxin premiere a new song and lyric video called "Lupus Aurora", taken from their upcoming new album "Nuklearth", which is set for release on August 21st by Unique Leader Records.
Check out now "Lupus Aurora" below.
