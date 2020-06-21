Cult Burial Premiere New Single "Moribund"
London-based blackened death metal project Cult Burial premiere a new single by the name of "Moribund", which is out in stores now via Bandcamp.
Check out now "Moribund" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Rebel Wizard Premiere New Song
- Next Article:
Cytotoxin Premiere New Song "Lupus Aurora"
0 Comments on "Cult Burial Premiere New Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.