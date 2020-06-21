Rebel Wizard Premiere New Song "the mind is not your friend" From Upcoming New Album "Magickal Mystical Indifference"

Genre-bending extreme metal outfit Rebel Wizard premiere a new song named "the mind is not your friend", taken from their upcoming new album "Magickal Mystical Indifference", which will be released on July 10th via Prosthetic Records.

Check out now "the mind is not your friend" below.