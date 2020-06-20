Danish Black Metal Band ORM Playing Live On Saturday, June 20
In the next hour you can watch a live stream (for free) of ORM, a Danish black metal band that was supposed to be playing at Copenhell today before Covid-19 wiped out that festival.
The show begins at 12:30 PDT.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "ORM Playing @ Slay Home Slay Safe Online Festival"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.