Primitive Man Premiere New Song & Music Video "The Lifer" From Upcoming New Album "Immersion"

Primitive Man premiere a new song and music video titled "The Lifer", taken from their upcoming new album "Immersion", which will be out in stores August 14 via Relapse Records.

Check out now "The Lifer" below.





Says vocalist and guitarist Ethan McCarthy:

"Souring your view on your existence and everything you had worked towards. Allowing you to become possessed by the darkest parts of your mind that you have carried around your entire life and not dealt with.

'The Lifer' is about being cursed with and unable to shed the desire to create. The lack of financial security that comes with that. It is also about the ever-present on the road psychosis touring musicians get as well as the enemies you meet along the way."