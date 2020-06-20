Sombre Héritage Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "Alpha Ursae Minoris"
Québec black metal project Sombre Héritage premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new album "Alpha Ursae Minoris", which will be out in stores June 24 via Sepulchral Productions.
Check out now "Alpha Ursae Minoris" in its entirety below.
