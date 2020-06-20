Serment Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming Debut Album "Chante, Ô Flamme de la Liberté"

Serment premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming debut album "Chante, Ô Flamme de la Liberté", which is set for release on June 24th by Sepulchral Productions.

Check out now "Chante, Ô Flamme de la Liberté" in its entirety below.