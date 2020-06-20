Rise Of The Northstar Premiere New Live Video For “Samurai Spirit”
Rise Of The Northstar premiere a live video for their song “Samurai Spirit“. The performance as captured in May 2019 at Le Trianon in Paris, France and is also featured on the band's recently released live EP, “Live In Paris“.
