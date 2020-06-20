Lamb Of God Premiere New Song & Music Video “Gears”
Lamb Of God have premiere a new official music video for their new track “Gears“. The clip accompanies the release of the group’s self-titled new album out in stores now.
Tells the band’s guitarist Mark Morton:
“The day has finally arrived! We are absolutely thrilled to be releasing our new, self-titled album today. We’re all so proud of this collection of songs and feel like they rival some of our best work. As a band, we have a reawakened energy and a renewed creative spark that is evident in these songs and pulses through the entire album. Everyone involved in this project is beyond anxious for the world to hear it. We hope you enjoy it and we thank you for your support!”
