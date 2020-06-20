"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Kingdom Of Giants Premiere New Single & Music Video “Sync”

posted Jun 20, 2020 at 2:47 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Kingdom Of Giants will unleash their new record “Passenger” on October 16th via SharpTone Records. A first track off of it by called “Sync” can be streamed via YouTube below.

Comment the band:

“Choosing the 1st song your band will release after it’s been 3.5 years since your last album might be the most nerve racking decision a band has to make. There are so many factors that go into it.

It can’t be your favorite song, it can’t be the softest song, heaviest song, most experimental song, you gotta find something that when listeners hear it for the 1st time, they get a good overall feel of what elements will be on the album, and you want them to be excited to hear more! I think ‘Sync‘ did that for us.

It’s intense right off the bat, it has a digestible structure, catchy chorus, diversity in vocal dynamics, and obviously…a massive breakdown!”

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Kingdom Of Giants Premiere New Song & Music Video"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 