Unborn Suffer Premiere New Song "Pierdole Was" From Upcoming New Album "Commit(ment to) Suicide"

Polish deathgrinders Unborn Suffer premiere a new song named "Pierdole Was", taken from their upcoming new album "Commit(ment to) Suicide", which will be out in stores June 26 via Selfmadegod Records.

Check out now "Pierdole Was" below.