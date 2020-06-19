Make Them Suffer Premiere New Single & Music Video “Bones”

Make Them Suffer premiere a new music video for their latest single “Bones“. The debut accompanies the release of their new record “How To Survive A Funeral“, which is out now digitally. All physical releases will follow on July 10th.

Comments the group’s frontman Sean Harmanis:

“‘Bones‘ is a song about sacrifice. It’s about the sacrifices I’ve made and the sacrifices we all make to pursue what we love. Writing the lyrics to this song raised the question of how much I’d be willing to give for this band. How much more could this pursuit take from me?”