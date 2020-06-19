Make Them Suffer Premiere New Single & Music Video “Bones”
Make Them Suffer premiere a new music video for their latest single “Bones“. The debut accompanies the release of their new record “How To Survive A Funeral“, which is out now digitally. All physical releases will follow on July 10th.
Comments the group’s frontman Sean Harmanis:
“‘Bones‘ is a song about sacrifice. It’s about the sacrifices I’ve made and the sacrifices we all make to pursue what we love. Writing the lyrics to this song raised the question of how much I’d be willing to give for this band. How much more could this pursuit take from me?”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Enterprise Earth Premiere Title Track To New EP
- Next Article:
Unborn Suffer Premiere New Song "Pierdole Was"
0 Comments on "Make Them Suffer Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.