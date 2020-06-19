Enterprise Earth Premiere Title Track To New EP "Foundation Of Bones"

Enterprise Earth premiere a the title track to their new EP "Foundation Of Bones", which is out in stores now. The release also features covers of Lamb Of God‘s “Now You’ve Got Something To Die For” and Necrophagist‘s “Fermented Offal Discharge“.

Check out now "Foundation Of Bones" below.