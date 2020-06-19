Misery Signals Premiere New Single & Music Video “River King”
Misery Signals premiere a second track from their impending new record “Ultraviolet“. Below you can streamt a music video for the new single “River King“. “Ultraviolet” will land in stores on August 07th. It's the Misery Signals' first album since 2013.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Aepoch Premiere New Song "The Scryer"
- Next Article:
Enterprise Earth Premiere Title Track To New EP
0 Comments on "Misery Signals Premiere New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.