Interview
Beyond The Black Vocalist Jennifer Haben Discusses New Album, "Hørizøns," COVID-19, Working With Amaranthe And More
While the world has slowed to a crawl, it's important to remember that albums are still being released. It goes without saying that it's a critical time for artists, but many of them are looking into new ways to promote themselves and treat fans to different experiences. One band who is about to release a brand new album hails from the city of Mannheim in south west Germany, a band guided by the creative vision of one extraordinarily talented woman named Jennifer Haben. A band called Beyond The Black.
Though only in their sixth year as a band, the group are just two days away from unleashing their fourth album, "Hørizøns," which promises to be explore new musical territories and boasts a guest appearance from Amaranthe vocalist Elize Ryd, whom BTB were scheduled to tour with before the pandemic struck. To learn more about the album, I spoke with Jennifer Haben all about the record, the expectations from fans and the surprises that they'll receive and much more. You can listen to the interview in full below.
Ollie Hynes has been a writer for Metal Underground.com since 2007 and a metal fan since 2001, going as far as to travel to other countries and continents for metal gigs.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Convulse Premiere New Song & Music Video
- Next Article:
Evil Invaders Announces European Tour
0 Comments on "Beyond The Black Vocalist Looks To New 'Hørizøns'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.