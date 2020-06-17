Interview

Beyond The Black Vocalist Jennifer Haben Discusses New Album, "Hørizøns," COVID-19, Working With Amaranthe And More

While the world has slowed to a crawl, it's important to remember that albums are still being released. It goes without saying that it's a critical time for artists, but many of them are looking into new ways to promote themselves and treat fans to different experiences. One band who is about to release a brand new album hails from the city of Mannheim in south west Germany, a band guided by the creative vision of one extraordinarily talented woman named Jennifer Haben. A band called Beyond The Black.

Though only in their sixth year as a band, the group are just two days away from unleashing their fourth album, "Hørizøns," which promises to be explore new musical territories and boasts a guest appearance from Amaranthe vocalist Elize Ryd, whom BTB were scheduled to tour with before the pandemic struck. To learn more about the album, I spoke with Jennifer Haben all about the record, the expectations from fans and the surprises that they'll receive and much more. You can listen to the interview in full below.