Convulse Premiere New Song & Music Video "The Summoning" From Upcoming New Album "Deathstar"
Convulse premiere a new song and music video entitled "The Summoning", taken from their approaching new album "Deathstar", which drops October 30 via Transcending Record.
Check out now "The Summoning" below.
