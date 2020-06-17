Azure Emote Premiere New Music Video For "Curse of Life" From Latest Album "The Third Perspective"

Band Photo: Azure Emote (?)

Monstrosity vocalist's Mike Hrubovcak "solo project" Azure Emote premiere a new song entitled "Curse of Life", taken from their latest album "The Third Perspective", which was released in March via Selfmadegod Records.

Check out now "Curse of Life" below.