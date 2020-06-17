Valkyrie (Ex-Baroness) Premiere New Single “The Choice”
Valkyrie (ex-Baroness) premiere another single from their impending new release named “Fear“. You can stream now “The Choice” from the album via YouTube below:
which vocalist/guitarist Jake Adams had the following to say of:
“‘The Choice‘, while based on some personal struggles I’ve faced over the last few years, is largely about honoring your self worth enough to have confidence in your decisions and see things through. While I wrote the words, Pete wrote all the riffs on this one and what I love about the song is that the riffs really harken back to our youth in the ‘90s – when music was heavy but still had great melody. This song has lots of dimensions to it and really expands the palette that we traditionally work from.”
