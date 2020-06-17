Steel Panther Premiere ‘Boy Band Version’ Of Their “Let’s Get High Tonight” Music Video
Band Photo: Steel Panther (?)
Steel Panther premiere the below boy band version music video for their track “Let’s Get High Tonight”. Comments the band: “Here’s a little something you didn’t know you needed!! Still can’t figure out why Lou Pearlman passed on us all those years ago…”
0 Comments on "Steel Panther Premiere New Music Video"
